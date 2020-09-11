Authorities identify driver who died in fiery crash of semis on I-39/90 near Janesville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash of semis on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Wednesday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that the driver who was killed was Christopher A. Rodriguez, 29, of Hammond, Indiana.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Rodriguez died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is being done and the crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi near mile marker 166 north of Janesville, causing the northbound semi to become engulfed in flames, State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said.

The other driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital.