Authorities identify driver who died in fiery crash of semis on I-39/90 near Janesville

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash of semis on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Wednesday.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that the driver who was killed was Christopher A. Rodriguez, 29, of Hammond, Indiana.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Rodriguez died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is being done and the crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday when a southbound semi drove through the median and collided with a northbound semi near mile marker 166 north of Janesville, causing the northbound semi to become engulfed in flames, State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said.
The other driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital.
All lanes of I-39/90 were closed for several hours, with detours set up using Highway 14 and Highway 51 between Janesville and Edgerton.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.