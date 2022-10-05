 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities identify driver who died in crash into barn in town of Sun Prairie

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a crash into a barn in the town of Sun Prairie on Sunday night.

Dervin Jose Hidalgo Davila, 37, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Monday confirmed he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle heading north on Prospector Lane at high speed crossed Highway 19 onto private property, striking a barn, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Hidalgo Davila was alone in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

