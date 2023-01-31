Authorities identify driver who died in crash into back of a semi on I-39/90 near Janesville

Authorities have identified the driver who died in a crash into the back of a semi on I-39/90 near Janesville on Friday night.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement on Monday that Callahan J. Fuller, 18, of Janesville, died in the crash.
Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Saturday confirmed that he died from his crash injuries, with additional testing underway, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.
The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. Friday when a Toyota Camry that was heading south on I-39/90 near mile marker 175 struck the rear of a semi. The driver of the Camry, who was later identified as Callahan, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the State Patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
