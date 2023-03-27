Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on March 19, Dodge County deputies responded to a crash at the Highway 151 on-ramp at Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam. The initial investigation determined that Barrett was driving a 2011 Chrysler van north on the Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway B, went through the intersection with Highway B, struck a sign in the median and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the Highway 151 on-ramp north of Highway B. The van then traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree, Schmidt said.