Authorities have identified a driver who died in a crash off of a Highway 151 ramp in Dodge County on March 19.
The driver was William E. Barrett, 64, of Beaver Dam, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on March 19, Dodge County deputies responded to a crash at the Highway 151 on-ramp at Highway B in the town of Beaver Dam. The initial investigation determined that Barrett was driving a 2011 Chrysler van north on the Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway B, went through the intersection with Highway B, struck a sign in the median and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the Highway 151 on-ramp north of Highway B. The van then traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree, Schmidt said.
Barrett, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Schmidt said.