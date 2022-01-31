Authorities identify driver who died after crashing into tree outside of Stoughton

Authorities have identified the driver who died after crashing into a tree outside of Stoughton on Saturday morning.

Guntis A. Zeps, 32, of Stoughton, died when he crashed his Ford SUV about 6:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Highway A in the town of Dunkirk, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Zeps was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results from a forensic examination at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the statement.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zeps wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and speed and alcohol are thought to have contributed to the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

