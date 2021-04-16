Authorities identify driver who died after crashing car into 2 houses in McFarland

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old driver who died after crashing his car into two houses in McFarland Tuesday night as Cam-Ron P. M. Poelinitz, of Fitchburg.

Poelinitz died at the scene of the crash at about 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Siggelkow Road, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

There were four other people in the car who were all taken to a hospital. No one in either house was injured.

The crash happened shortly after a McFarland police officer tried to pull Poelinitz over for speeding as the car headed south on Highway 51, authorities said. The car then exited onto Siggelkow Road, ran the stop sign at the end of the off ramp and drove east. The officer then stopped the pursuit.

Shortly after, the officer was driving east of Siggelkow Road when the car drove past going west. The officer turned around and found the car had run into the corner of one home before crashing into the one next door.

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Poelinitz died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.