Authorities have identified the person who died from injuries sustained in a crash in the town of Verona on Sept. 30 as Mary C. Benoy, 79, of Middleton.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Benoy died at a local hospital on Oct. 7.
Benoy was the driver of a car that was involved in a crash with a pickup truck shortly after 3 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 1000 block of East Verona Road.
This crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.