Authorities identify driver who died after crash in Maple Bluff police pursuit

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver who died after crashing his vehicle into a tree Sunday after a pursuit by Maple Bluff police as Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison.

Gulley was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate Gulley’s death.

According to DOJ, a Maple Bluff police officer attempted to stop Gulley’s vehicle for traffic violations around 9 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle didn’t stop, and police began a short pursuit.

The vehicle crashed into a tree in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the village of Maple Bluff.

Three passengers were also taken to a hospital, DOJ said.

The officer involved has been placed on “administrative assignment,” DOJ said. The officer’s name has not been released.

Reports from DOJ’s investigation will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether any charges will be filed.