Authorities have identified a driver killed in a head-on crash near Clinton in Rock County on Sunday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Jorge J. Susunaga, 19, of Woodstock, Illinois, was killed in the crash that happened after he crossed the center line of Highway 67 near Clinton about 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

Susunaga was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Susunaga was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer east on Highway 67 when he crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2015 Ford Taurus driven by a 24-year-old male from Sharon. The Explorer caught fire and was fully engulfed when emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Rossmiller said.

