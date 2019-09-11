Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash with a dump truck in Rock County on Monday as Rachelle M. Dement, 29, of Beloit.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office had said she was from Evansville in its release on the crash, which also critically injured a 5-year-old passenger.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at North Coon Island Road and West Highway B in the town of Magnolia, according to a statement from Sgt. Andrew Reed.
Investigators determined that a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Dement was traveling south on North Coon Island Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway B and struck a loaded westbound 2019 Mack Dump truck driven by a 42-year-old Beloit man, Reed said.
Dement and the 5-year-old were ejected from the Charger. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the 5-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and a 2-month-old female passenger was uninjured, Reed said. The dump truck driver also was not injured.
An autopsy at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Dement died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.
The death remains under investigation by Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.