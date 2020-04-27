Authorities identify driver killed in crash into trees off Highway 14 in town of Rutland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash into trees off Highway 14 in the town of Rutland early Sunday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the driver as Joshua J. Schulz, 22, of Oregon.

Schulz was pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Schulz’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 14 about a quarter-mile north of Highway 92 shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a 2016 Nissan Maxima was traveling west on Highway 14 when it left the road and crashed into several trees on the east side of the road, Karls said.

