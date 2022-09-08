Authorities identify driver in fatal Bristol crash

Authorities have identified the driver killed Monday in a crash in the town of Bristol.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Christopher A. Decker, 35, of Randolph died as a result of the single-vehicle crash on Highway 151.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Monday near Highway VV and determined the vehicle was heading south on Highway 151 when it left the road and struck a tree, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Decker, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner’s office said additional testing is underway.
