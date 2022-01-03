 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Cadillac driver killed in Columbia County rollover crash
Authorities identify Cadillac driver killed in Columbia County rollover crash

A 34-year-old Marshall man was killed when his Cadillac rolled off the road and struck a power pole last week, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. 

Macros Pedro Dominguez died at the scene after his vehicle entered a ditch line and flipped on Sanderson Road in the town of Hampden around 4 p.m. on Dec. 30, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. A juvenile who was riding in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Brandner said.

Speed and slippery roads contributed to the crash, the sheriff said.

Power went out in the area after Dominguez's vehicle hit the power pole. Sanderson Road was closed for over three hours following the crash.

