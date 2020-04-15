Authorities identify body found in water near Monona Terrace as man missing for months

Authorities have identified the man whose body was pulled from Lake Monona after a passerby called 911 to report seeing him in the water just before 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Christopher H. Blackmer, 39, of Madison.
Blackmer had been reported missing by Madison police on March 17 when they reported that his family had been unable to contact him since late December.
A forensic autopsy was done, additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Madison police said Friday there were no obvious signs of foul play.
