Authorities identify bicyclist killed in Sauk County crash

Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in Sauk County on Thursday.
Bicyclist David M. Curto, 65, of rural Merrimac, died in the crash about 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78 near Goette Road in the town Merrimac, Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation determined that Curto was riding his bicycle east on Highway 78 and lost control, veering into the westbound lane in front of a westbound vehicle that collided with the bicycle, Meister said.
Curto was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, Meister said.
