 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Authorities identify bicyclist killed in Sauk County crash

Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in Sauk County on Thursday.

Bicyclist David M. Curto, 65, of rural Merrimac, died in the crash about 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78 near Goette Road in the town Merrimac, Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that Curto was riding his bicycle east on Highway 78 and lost control, veering into the westbound lane in front of a westbound vehicle that collided with the bicycle, Meister said.

Curto was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, Meister said.

Police siren lights

A 24-year-old construction worker is in critical condition after a workplace fall on Wednesday morning. 

 iStock

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics