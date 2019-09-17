Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Monona early Saturday morning as Kay E. Larson, 58, of Fitchburg.
Preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed that Larson died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at West Broadway near Falcon Circle.
Witnesses told investigators that Larson was riding erratically in and out of traffic as she rode eastbound on West Broadway, Monona police said Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Monona resident, was taken into custody and later released, police said Saturday.
Monona police said Tuesday morning that no additional information was available on the crash.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call Monona police at 608-222-0463.
