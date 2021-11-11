 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Beloit teen killed in off-road crash
Authorities identify Beloit teen killed in off-road crash

The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified a Beloit 17-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. 

Silas H. Wam died from injuries related to the crash where his vehicle crashed into a tree and old power pole in the town of Newark around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner said.

Wam's Ford Focus had drifted past the east shoulder on Highway 213 before it sloped through a ravine uphill before hitting the tree and pole and coming to a stop at the top of a hill in a field east of South Kettle Road, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement Wednesday. 

The crash and Wam's death are still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner. 

