Authorities identify Beloit man who died following crash in Beloit

Authorities have identified the Beloit man who died following a crash Thursday in Beloit.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement that Harold D. Peterson, 58, died in the crash shortly before 3:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Park Avenue and Henry Avenue.
Peterson was taken from the crash scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminary results of a forensic autopsy at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that Peterson died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.