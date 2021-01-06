Authorities identify Barneveld man who died from injuries in single-vehicle crash last month

Authorities have identified the 45-year-old Barneveld man who died Dec. 17 from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 15.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Darren Q. Jones (AKA Anthony DeJesus) was the man who died.

Jones was transported to a local hospital and died there. Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that Jones died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

This death remains under investigation by the Verona Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jones was alone in an SUV heading west on Highway 18 shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 15 when he went across the median, into the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 briefly, then back on the median before going airborne and landing on Highway PB, Verona police Lt. David Dresser said in an update of a report put out by Lt. Mark Horstmann.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and anyone who saw the SUV on Highway 18 before the crash or saw the crash happen is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.