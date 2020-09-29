 Skip to main content
Authorities identify 83-year-old man killed in fiery, head-on crash on Highway 18 near Dodgeville
Authorities have identified the 83-year-old man who was killed in a fiery, head-on crash on Highway 18 east of Highway CH near Dodgeville on Saturday, authorities reported.

Jerry Lee Studnicka of Cobb was killed in the crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. when his eastbound 2000 Dodge Stratus crossed over the center line into the westbound lanes, struck a westbound 2017 Nissan Pathfinder head-on and caught on fire, the State Patrol reported.

The driver of the Pathfinder, Karri Jo Calvert, 36, of Montfort, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, the State Patrol said.

