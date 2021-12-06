Authorities identify 77-year-old woman killed after knocked to pavement with car door

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified Monday the 77-year-old woman who died recently after a man allegedly hit her with his car door, knocking her to the pavement in Middleton.
Susan Wilke, of Middleton, died Thursday after the incident in the 7700 block of Terrance Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. The medical examiner did not release the cause of her death, and said the preliminary autopsy results need further study.
Thomas J. Wilke, 27, of Middleton, has been tentatively charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for allegedly hitting the woman with his car.
Middleton police were initially responding to a report of a woman who fell and hit her head. Further investigation determined that there was a disturbance between Susan and Thomas Wilke, who allegedly back his car up into Susan, striking her with his car door, police said.
When emergency crews were en route, they were told that Susan was breathing and did not have a pulse, police said. First responders were unable to save her life.
Thomas was taken to the Dane County Jail.