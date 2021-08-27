Authorities identify 63-year-old woman killed in Far West Side apartment fire

Authorities have identified the 63-year-old woman was killed in a Far West Side apartment fire Wednesday night that displaced at least 27 people.
Myrrh P. Smith, of Madison, died in the fire that was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd, said in a statement Barry E. Irmen, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
After arriving at the scene Wednesday night, firefighters from Ladder Co. 7 had begun searching the 41-unit complex to identify the cause of the alarm, and located the apartment where the fire occurred and was contained by an automatic sprinkler, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and found Smith dead in the unit. She was the only occupant of the apartment.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage and displaced at least 27 people from 23 apartments. Metro Transit provided a bus for temporary on-site shelter while occupants made alternate housing arrangements, and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced, Schuster said.