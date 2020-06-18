Authorities identify 4 killed in series of crashes on Interstate 39/90/94 north of Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The State Patrol has identified the four people killed in a series of crashes on Interstate 39/90/94 near Lodi on Friday.

The series of three crashes started with a rear-end crash between two semis on I-39/90/94 at Highway 60 near Lodi shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. No one was injured in that crash.

A little over an hour later, a straight truck crashed into the first scene, seriously injuring a Columbia County highway worker and two state troopers, who were taken to UW Hospital. No identities have been released on the injured highway worker or state troopers.

The third crash happened about 6:45 a.m. when a semi traveling at highway speeds was involved in a chain-reaction crash that involved eight vehicles — three semis, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.

Four people were killed and four were injured from among those vehicles.

According to a statement from the State Patrol on Thursday:

One of those killed was Phillip Bruno, 55, of Ingleside, Illinois, who was driving a Kenworth Express Freightliner semi.