Authorities identify 4 killed in series of crashes on Interstate 39/90/94 north of Madison
The State Patrol has identified the four people killed in a series of crashes on Interstate 39/90/94 near Lodi on Friday.

The series of three crashes started with a rear-end crash between two semis on I-39/90/94 at Highway 60 near Lodi shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. No one was injured in that crash.

A little over an hour later, a straight truck crashed into the first scene, seriously injuring a Columbia County highway worker and two state troopers, who were taken to UW Hospital. No identities have been released on the injured highway worker or state troopers.

The third crash happened about 6:45 a.m. when a semi traveling at highway speeds was involved in a chain-reaction crash that involved eight vehicles — three semis, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.

Four people were killed and four were injured from among those vehicles.

According to a statement from the State Patrol on Thursday:

One of those killed was Phillip Bruno, 55, of Ingleside, Illinois, who was driving a Kenworth Express Freightliner semi.

Three drivers of passenger cars also were killed: Eleanor Heeringa-Owen, 59, of DeForest, who was driving a Volkswagen Passat; Samantha McMullen, 23, of Oconomowoc, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu; and Joseph Kosinski, 72, of Madison, who was driving a Kia Seltos.

Two people in a Ford F150 pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to University Hospital: driver Ross Kopfer, 50, and a 10-year-old male passenger, both of Oconomowoc. The boy’s name was not released.

Dawn Marshall, 52, of Cleveland, Ohio, was driving a Peterbuilt 579 semi and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Clayton Mortenson, 24, of Poynette, was driving a Mack Dump Truck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

John Williams, 51, or Cary, Illinois, was driving a Volvo semi and was not injured.

The crashes remain under investigation and no enforcement action has been reported.

