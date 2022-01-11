Authorities identify 4 killed in crash of minivan, 2 semis on I-39/90/94 in Dane County

The four people killed when the minivan they were in was hit by two semitrailers on Interstate 39/90/94 last week have been identified, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
Ryan L. Murch, 39, and Shawn D. Thurston, 26, both of Wisconsin Dells, and Alexis D. Hudson, 36, and David R. Celmer, 18, both of Lyndon Station, died in the crash Thursday, the Medical Examiner said.
All four were killed by injuries sustained in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner said.
The crash took place just before 10:15 p.m. in the town of Vienna when the group pulled over their 2005 Chevrolet Uplander to assist another vehicle that was disabled on the interstate's right shoulder, State Patrol Sgt. Adam Zoch said in a statement. When the driver, Hudson, pulled back into traffic, the minivan was hit by two semis, Zoch said.
The drivers of the semis, a 25-year-old man from Ashland, Ohio, and a 61-year-old man from Havana, Illinois, were not injured, Zoch said.
I-39/90/94 south was closed at Highway 60 for about three hours following the crash. DeForest fire, EMS and police, Dane County and Columbia County sheriff’s offices, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Columbia County Highway Department assisted with the response and investigation.