Authorities identify 3 who died in Adams County crash of semi, SUV

Authorities have identified the three people who died in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV in Adams County on Monday afternoon.

A 2022 Jeep Cherokee was heading north on Highway Z and had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 21, before pulling slowly onto Highway 21, where it was struck by the 2017 Peterbilt semi, which swerved but was unable to avoid hitting the Jeep, Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Rhae Stertz said in a statement.

The semi went into a westbound ditch and rolled onto its side, with the two people in the Jeep and the semi driver all suffering fatal injuries, Stertz said.

The Jeep occupants were driver Earl C. McCarthy, 74, and passenger Diana L. McCarthy, 68, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, and the semi driver was Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, 37, of Davie, Florida, Stertz said.