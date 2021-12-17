Authorities identify 3 killed in Tuesday morning crash on East Side

Authorities have identified the three people killed as a result of a crash Tuesday morning on the East Side.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three as Mark A. Brylski, 68, and Kathy A. Brylski, 66, both of Madison, and David A. Hanaway, 38, of Monona.
Mark Brylski and Hanaway were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Kathy Brylski was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
The preliminary results of forensic examinations done on Tuesday and Wednesday confirmed that all three died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The crash about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday was caused by a driver who was speeding west on Cottage Grove Road, ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Cottage Court, near the eastern on-off ramps with South Stoughton Road, Madison police said Wednesday.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the sedan was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and has not been identified.
The Medical Examiner’s Office did not specify who was in which vehicle, and Madison police did not immediately respond to a request for that information.
Hanaway has a lengthy criminal record that includes four OWI convictions, and was out on bond in two pending cases involving charges of fleeing an officer, battery, and bail jumping, according to Wisconsin court records.
The deaths remain under investigation by Madison police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.