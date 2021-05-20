Authorities identify 25-year-old man who died in Fitchburg crash early Monday

Authorities have identified the 25-year-old man who died in a crash in Fitchburg early Monday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Omar Miranda Adame of Madison. Miranda Adame was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, which happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Highway MM between Irish Lane and Haight Farm Road, Fitchburg police said.

Police said Miranda Adame was ejected from the vehicle after it struck a utility pole and rolled over.

This death remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

