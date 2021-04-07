Authorities identify 22-year-old motorcyclist who died in crash with car

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 22-year-old motorcyclist who died at the scene of a crash with a car in the town of Springdale Tuesday.

Dylan I. Lamere, of Waunakee, died after he was hit by a car at the intersection of Highway PD and Highway J at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl driving a Chevy Malibu east on Highway PD tried to avoid hitting another car and drove into the westbound lane of Highway PD, where she hit Lemere, who was going west on his motorcycle.

Preliminary autopsy results confirm Lemere died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, and the death and crash remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Large fight preceding reported gunshots tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.