Authorities identify 2 who died after crash in Sun Prairie

Authorities have identified two people who died after a crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Kobe R. Vickerman-Barnes, 23, and Vicki A. Wendt, 21, both of Cuba City, were the two who died as a result of the crash about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way in Sun Prairie.

Vickerman-Barnes and Wendt were in a Honda Civic that collided with a Cadillac CTS. Vickerman-Barnes and Wendt were pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday night, and the Medical Examiner’s Office said that preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed that they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The occupants of the CTS were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sun Prairie police said. They have not been identified.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.