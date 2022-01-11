Authorities identify 2 semi drivers involved in I-39/90/94 crash that killed 4

Two semitrailer drivers — who both struck a minivan on Interstate 39/90/94 last week, killing four people inside the van — were identified Tuesday by authorities.
Mitchell Zimmerman, 25, of Ashland, Ohio, was driving one of the semis, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Dwayne Hajek, 61, of Havana, Illinois, was driving the other semi. Both men were uninjured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol declined to say whether any enforcement action will be taken against Zimmerman and Hajek. The crash is still under investigation.
Ryan L. Murch, 39, and Shawn D. Thurston, 26, both of Wisconsin Dells, and Alexis D. Hudson, 36, and David R. Celmer, 18, both of Lyndon Station, died in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. All died on scene because of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash took place just before 10:15 p.m. in the town of Vienna when the group pulled over their 2005 Chevrolet Uplander to assist another vehicle that was disabled on the interstate's right shoulder, State Patrol Sgt. Adam Zoch said in a statement. When the driver, Hudson, pulled back into traffic, the minivan was hit by two semis, Zoch said.
I-39/90/94 south was closed at Highway 60 for about three hours following the crash.