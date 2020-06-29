You are the owner of this article.
Authorities identify 2 men killed when Jeep struck parked truck in Rock County
Authorities identify 2 men killed when Jeep struck parked truck in Rock County

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, generic file photo

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Authorities have identified the two men who were killed Thursday morning when their Jeep struck a parked truck in Rock County.

Scott Jero, 39, and Chad Brannon, 36, both of Beloit, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that preliminary autopsy results determined that both died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on Milwaukee Street at Scott Drive in the village of Clinton when an eastbound Jeep struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked in the roadway.

Two Union Pacific workers were injured in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

