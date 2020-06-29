Authorities identify 2 men killed when Jeep struck parked truck in Rock County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the two men who were killed Thursday morning when their Jeep struck a parked truck in Rock County.

Scott Jero, 39, and Chad Brannon, 36, both of Beloit, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that preliminary autopsy results determined that both died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on Milwaukee Street at Scott Drive in the village of Clinton when an eastbound Jeep struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked in the roadway.

Two Union Pacific workers were injured in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.