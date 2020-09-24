Authorities identify 2 killed in Rock County head-on crash

Authorities have identified the two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Milton in Rock County.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said the two killed in the crash were Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille A. Vanderploeg, 90, both of Black Rivera Falls.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of forensic examinations at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office were that they died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
The crash and deaths remain under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.
The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, according to Sgt. Clint Rowley.
The Vanderploegs were occupants of the Ford Edge.
The driver of the Ford F150, Jason Zembroski, of Muskego, suffered life-threatening injuries, and his 43-year-old female passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rowley said.
The investigation determined that Zembroski was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on a tentative charge of third-offense OWI, according to the sheriff's office.
The office had initially announced that Zembroski also would be referred on two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, but after reviewing reports and consulting with the Rock County District Attorney's office, Rowley said it is only pursuing the OWI charge while the investigation continues.
Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area
5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say
Protesters shut down Beltline near Monona Drive for a time Saturday night, police say
Woman charged with child neglect in infant daughter's drug overdose death in Spring Green
Madison police confirm 1 dead after West Side crash Thursday
4 people injured, flown to trauma centers after shooting in Mayville, authorities say
Authorities identify man found dead in Reindahl Park in Madison on Sunday
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on West Side, Madison police say
Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in West Side crash on Tuesday night
Police: man set fire to homeless peoples' tent; fire damaged park shelter
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.