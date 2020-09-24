 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities identify 2 killed in Rock County head-on crash
alert

Authorities identify 2 killed in Rock County head-on crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have identified the two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Milton in Rock County.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said the two killed in the crash were Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille A. Vanderploeg, 90, both of Black Rivera Falls.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of forensic examinations at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office were that they died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

The crash and deaths remain under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, according to Sgt. Clint Rowley.

The Vanderploegs were occupants of the Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford F150, Jason Zembroski, of Muskego, suffered life-threatening injuries, and his 43-year-old female passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rowley said.

The investigation determined that Zembroski was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on a tentative charge of third-offense OWI, according to the sheriff's office.

The office had initially announced that Zembroski also would be referred on two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, but after reviewing reports and consulting with the Rock County District Attorney's office, Rowley said it is only pursuing the OWI charge while the investigation continues.

Fatal crashes, gun violence top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics