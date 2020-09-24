Authorities identify 2 killed in Rock County head-on crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Milton in Rock County.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said the two killed in the crash were Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille A. Vanderploeg, 90, both of Black Rivera Falls.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and preliminary results of forensic examinations at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office were that they died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

The crash and deaths remain under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, according to Sgt. Clint Rowley.

The Vanderploegs were occupants of the Ford Edge.