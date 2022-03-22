Authorities identify 2 killed in crash into building in town of Albion Sunday night

Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a crash into a building in the 500 block of Albion Road in the town of Albion on Sunday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the crash killed Melody R. Johnson, 49, of Janesville, and Amy L. Johnson, 45, of Edgerton.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed that they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that that the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a black Chevrolet left the road on a curve and struck a building, causing both people to be ejected from the vehicle. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

