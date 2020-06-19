Authorities identify 2 killed as Jefferson County double homicide, arson investigation continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a Jefferson County double homicide and arson in which a person of interest is being sought.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined that Nedra J. Lemke, 57, and James H. Lemke, 59, died of gunshot wounds, the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday.

DCI said it is believed the incident was targeted and not a random act.

While responding to a report of a possible burglary Tuesday evening, a sheriff’s deputy found two bodies in the driveway of a town of Sumner home. The deputy was then fired upon from inside the house, and he shot back. Then black smoke started rising from the house.

The deputy was not injured, but the house was a “total loss,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker said Thursday.

DCI, which is in charge of the investigation, is seeking the public’s help in finding Kevin P. Anderson, 68, of Fort Atkinson. Anyone who sees Anderson should call 911 immediately with their location and not engage with Anderson.