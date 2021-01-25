 Skip to main content
Authorities identify 2 killed, 4 injured in Grant County house fire
alert

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities have identified the two people killed and four people injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in the village of Blue River in Grant County.

Killed in the fire about 3:40 a.m. at 105 Jay St. in Blue River were Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, both of Blue River, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Still in critical condition are Barbara Hurley, 14, at a hospital in Milwaukee, and Francis Hurley, 15, at University Hospital in Madison, Dreckman said.

Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, were treated and released from the hospital, Dreckman said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the fire.

