Authorities identify 2 killed, 4 injured in Grant County house fire

Authorities have identified the two people killed and four people injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in the village of Blue River in Grant County.

Killed in the fire about 3:40 a.m. at 105 Jay St. in Blue River were Andrew Brown, 33, and Frederick Hurley, 12, both of Blue River, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Still in critical condition are Barbara Hurley, 14, at a hospital in Milwaukee, and Francis Hurley, 15, at University Hospital in Madison, Dreckman said.

Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, were treated and released from the hospital, Dreckman said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the fire.

