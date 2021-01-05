 Skip to main content
Authorities identify 2 drivers killed in head-on collision on Highway 69 in town of Montrose
Authorities identify 2 drivers killed in head-on collision on Highway 69 in town of Montrose

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities have identified the two drivers killed in a head-on collision on Highway 69 in the town of Montrose on Wednesday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two drivers as Priscilla C. Langbehn, 43, of New Glarus, and Connie S. Derendinger, 51, of Monticello.

Langbehn and Derendinger were both pronounced dead at the scene, and forensic examinations confirmed that they died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when a 2001 Ford Escape travelling south on Highway 69 in the northbound lanes clipped the rear driver-side tail light of a pick-up truck as the truck attempted to avoid collision.

Witnesses said the Ford Escape continued traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva shortly before 6 p.m. just west of the village of Belleville.

Langbehn was driving the Escape and Derendinger was driving the Captiva.

