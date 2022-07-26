Authorities identify 18-year-old killed in North Side shooting

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old killed in a shooting on Madison's North Side Friday morning.

Laron D. Bynum, of Milwaukee, was found fatally shot in a stolen vehicle parked in the middle of the 1700 block of Vahlen Street just before 11:30 a.m., the medical examiner said. Bynum died at the scene from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner said. The incident was Madison's fourth homicide of 2022.

Authorities had responded to the vehicle Bynum was found in just as gunshots rang out on a nearby cul-de-sac on the 600 block of Vera Court.

The incidents were related, and shell casings were found at both scenes, said North District Capt. Kelly Donahue on Friday. But it was unclear last week at which location Bynum was shot.

There were reports of people fleeing from the parked car on Vahlen Street, Donahue said, but that had yet to be confirmed.

Police did not say on Friday how many shots were fired between the two incidents, how many gunmen were involved or how many times Bynum had been shot.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not respond to an email asking for additional details on Tuesday.