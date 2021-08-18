Authorities identify 17-year-old killed in weekend drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Stadium

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a 17-year-old Madison high school student who was killed in last weekend's drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Stadium.
Jovan J. Freeny, of Fitchburg, was shot to death at 11:50 p.m. Saturday night at a large party on the 10 block of Lathrop Street. The teen was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds shortly after arriving, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.
Police have previously said it is unclear if Freeny was the intended target of the shooting.
A UW-Madison junior who lives on the corner of Lathrop Street and Chadbourne Avenue, near where the shooting occurred, said residents at a three-story apartment building next door had thrown a loud party Saturday night with as many as 100 guests.
A call to the property manager of the residence was not returned Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was Madison’s fifth homicide of 2021, according to Madison assistant police chief Paige Valenta, who held a press conference earlier this week to detail the incident.
The shooting is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.