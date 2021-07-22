Authorities drain pond in connection with Windsor woman's disappearance, her husband's murder

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, along with the state Department of Natural Resources and a Madison Police K9 team, on Thursday began searching the pond behind the Windsor home of a man accused in the killing of his father and suspected in the disappearance of his mother.
The Sheriff's Office Tweeted a photo of the scene behind the home at 4595 Oak Springs Circle, where 23-year-old Chandler Halderson lived with his mother, Krista, 53, and father Bart, 50, whose torso was found earlier this month in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove. Krista has not been seen since before the July Fourth holiday
"This is one of several locations being searched for evidence in this investigation," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that the "process will involve draining the pond to a depth of approximately 5 feet."
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said a police cadaver dog was taken around the property with the approval of neighbors. After it came out of the water, it "showed some particular behavior that leads us to believe there may or may not be some evidentiary items in the areas that you see with the buoys."
Workers could be seen on site Thursday hooking up a large pump to drain the pond, which had several floating yellow buoys. The pond is about 12 feet at the deepest, according to Sheriff's Office, and they want to lower to help the Sheriff's Office's dive team search for evidence.
Searches of the Waste Management Deer Track Park Landfill near Johnson Creek and the Haldersons' home are ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said, and there were no updates on the search of the landfill.
"We're still methodically going through that area to search for evidentiary items," Barrett said.
Chandler Halderson has been held in the Dane County Jail since July 8, his bond currently set at $1 million. He was charged last week with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information on a missing person.
Prosecutors have accused him of spinning a "web of lies" when he went to authorities on July 7 and told them his parents had left for their cabin near White Lake in Langlade County with an unidentified couple on July 2 and hadn't returned.
Bart Halderson's torso was found with at least one bullet wound, "mutilated and dismembered" on the town of Cottage Grove property on July 8, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
The Medical Examiner's Office was also working to identify human remains located last week on state-owned land along the Wisconsin River in the town of Roxbury, southeast of Sauk City. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said there was no one currently searching that area.
A person reported on July 3 seeing a man matching Chandler Halderson's description walking in the area, the complaint said.
Also according to the complaint:
Halderson was seen driving his parents' Subaru near the wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove three days before his father's remains were found there.
The property belongs to the partner of his girlfriend's mother, and he had asked to go swimming in their pool. He was gone for more than an hour when the partner noticed him return dry and the pool cover still on.
The partner said she saw Halderson with the Subaru near a shed on the property, and when he eventually returned to the pool, Halderson appeared "to be washing off, and he looked like he wasn't paying attention to anyone else around."
Sheriff's detectives searched the area near the shed, eventually finding Bart Halderson's torso wrapped in pants, a black belt and nylon black rope. The search of a nearby tank revealed a pair of scissors, a saw blade and the handles of what may be bolt cutters.
Nearly a week before the grisly discovery, a family friend and co-worker of Krista Halderson became concerned when she didn't show up for work on July 2 — the day Chandler Halderson claimed his parents left for the trip — as her absence wasn't prearranged.
That afternoon, the co-worker visited the Haldersons' house on Oak Springs Circle, found both vehicles in the garage and knocked on the door until Chandler Halderson opened it.
The co-worker and another person at the door noticed Halderson had a bandage on one of his feet, which he told them was from breaking glass on the fireplace as he was playing with his dogs — an injury for which he asked his girlfriend to bring over hydrogen peroxide and a Swiffer.
Then hours before his arrest July 8, Halderson went to the house of neighbors to ask if their doorbell video camera could "capture the road or my house." After the neighbor told Halderson police had already come to download video, Halderson asked if it captured anything.
A day later, a Dane County detective interviewed a friend of Halderson from Kansas who said he left a rifle for Halderson when he visited on June 12 and 13. A bullet casing found in the Halderson family house matched the ammunition used in the firearm.
“We want to continually remind the public to reach out to our investigators if they have any information that could be helpful to this investigation,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Thursday.
Tips can be left on the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.