Authorities drain pond in connection with Windsor woman's disappearance, her husband's murder

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, along with the state Department of Natural Resources and a Madison Police K9 team, on Thursday began searching the pond behind the Windsor home of a man accused in the killing of his father and suspected in the disappearance of his mother.

The Sheriff's Office Tweeted a photo of the scene behind the home at 4595 Oak Springs Circle, where 23-year-old Chandler Halderson lived with his mother, Krista, 53, and father Bart, 50, whose torso was found earlier this month in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove. Krista has not been seen since before the July Fourth holiday

"This is one of several locations being searched for evidence in this investigation," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that the "process will involve draining the pond to a depth of approximately 5 feet."

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said a police cadaver dog was taken around the property with the approval of neighbors. After it came out of the water, it "showed some particular behavior that leads us to believe there may or may not be some evidentiary items in the areas that you see with the buoys."