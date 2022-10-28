Authorities confirm identity of man killed by deputy in village of Oregon

Authorities haven’t released the name of the deputy who fatally shot Jimenez.
It was the second time this month a Dane County sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed someone. On Oct. 13, Deputy Cody Woods fatally shot 46-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell during an investigation of a stolen vehicle outside a Super 8 hotel in Windsor.
Both deputies have been placed on paid leave pending investigations by the state Department of Justice.
In a statement Sunday about Jimenez’s death, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office got a 911 call about 11 a.m. about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street, and deputies and assisting agencies began searching for a person in the area.
Jimenez, who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations” in recent days, was believed to be in the 5200 block of Highway CC, according to the DOJ.
Officials set up a perimeter in the area, and Jimenez ran, the DOJ said. A deputy made contact with him at about 3:15 p.m. and shot him. Jimenez died at the scene.
An explosion Friday morning destroyed a duplex that was under construction in the village of Oregon, and another duplex next door is "pretty close to a complete loss," Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said.
Authorities block off portions of a neighborhood Sunday afternoon in the village of Oregon, where a Dane County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person alleged to have committed several weapons violations in recent days, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.