Authorities clear crash on I-90 that caused traffic backup of more than 5 miles

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has cleared a crash that backed up traffic for more than five miles in the westbound lane of I-90 near Portage Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation, but seemed to involved one motorcyclist. The entire westbound lane of I-90 was closed while MedFlight was called.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, State Patrol said. The identify of the motorcyclist is not being released.

The transportation department first reported the crash at 11:40 a.m. at mile marker 102.8 and had it cleared by 12:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras show traffic was lined up bumper to bumper for miles on the highway.

