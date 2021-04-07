Authorities arrest woman on tentative homicide charge in weekend shooting case, identify victim

Madison police have arrested a woman in the city's first homicide of 2021, and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was shot to death.

According to Dane County Jail records, police on Tuesday arrested Carmen K.J. Sharp, 19, of Madison, on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg confirmed Sharp was arrested Tuesday afternoon by MPD's Violent Crime Unit with assistance from the department's SWAT, Community Policing Teams, Gang Unit, and others.

Sharp is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. She was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting death last weekend at a gas station in the 300 block of South Park Street, where police said a 23-year-old man was shot and died Monday at a local hospital.

The incident was reported Saturday night.

The Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the person who was shot to death as Isiah T. Davis, of Madison.

Preliminary results from a forensic autopsy confirmed that Davis died from homicidal firearm-related trauma, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.