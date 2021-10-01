Authorities arrest East Side Madison man with 'stockpile' of weapons

A 35-year-old man with a "stockpile" of weapons was arrested by local and federal law enforcement agents Thursday afternoon at his East Side Madison home.
Christopher S. Perrote was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and unlawful use of computerized communication systems — all with domestic violence enhancers and all related to incidents in May and August.
This story will be updated.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
