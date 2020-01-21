Authorities again ask for public help in investigation of killing of Blue Mounds man

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office again is asking for public help in solving a homicide that originally was thought to be a hit-and-run crash.

The body of Nicholas J. Day, 26, of Blue Mounds, was found shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds. The Dane County Medical Examiner's office determined Day died from homicidal violence. not in a hit-and-run crash as first presumed, but hasn’t said how Day died.

The Sheriff's Office asked for anyone who was in the area between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm on Wednesday to call the department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

On Monday, Sgt. Dennis Sieren said in a statement that investigators also are interested in speaking with people who knew Nicholas Day or may have information concerning any details related to his personal or professional life.

Detectives continue to follow-up with residents in the area and are seeking any video that might have been captured from businesses or home surveillance cameras.