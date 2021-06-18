Authorities: After crashing 2 stolen vehicles, teens burglarize a restaurant — twice

Two teens stole two cars early Thursday, crashing both of them — the second one in Yellowstone Lake — before burglarizing a nearby restaurant twice, Lafayette County authorities said Friday.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Joseph Anthony Quaglia, 18, of rural Mount Horeb, and Owen Isaiah Murdock, 17, of rural Galena, Illinois, stole a vehicle from Blanchardville early Thursday and crashed it in a ditch in Iowa County.

The pair then returned to Blanchardville, where they stole a second vehicle shortly before 6 a.m., Gill said. That vehicle was found later that morning in Yellowstone Lake in the town of Fayette after someone spotted it from a boat landing, according to Sheriff’s Office Lt. Theresa Burgess.

Gill said Quaglia and Murdock then went to the nearby Cork Down Saloon and burglarized it — twice. The saloon’s owner reported the burglaries to deputies at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

Quaglia and Murdock were identified through the saloon’s surveillance system, Gill said. Quaglia has been taken into custody. Murdock is in Illinois, where Lafayette County authorities have been in contact with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Burgess said.

Charges against Quaglia and Murdock will be recommended to the Lafayette County District Attorney, Gill said.

