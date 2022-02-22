ATV falls through ice near Picnic Point; Madison fire crews rescue driver

Madison fire crews rescued a man Tuesday after he fell through the ice while driving an ATV on Lake Mendota near Picnic Point, the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department's Lake Rescue Team responded to the area of North Park Street and Observatory Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an ATV that broke through the ice, department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said.

The team used an airboat to rescue the ATV driver, who was between Picnic Point and Bishop's Bay. He was brought to shore uninjured, Galvez said.

Galvez said the owner had proper floatation devices on the ATV, but all four wheels were under water. He will have to make arrangements to remove the ATV from the lake.

