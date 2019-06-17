Sauk County squad tighter crop
News Republic file photo

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle and his passenger were injured Thursday night when the ATV crashed into a bridge in Sauk County.

The driver, Nicholas Nelson, 25, North Freedom, was ticketed for operating an ATV under the influence of an intoxicant causing injury and operating an ATV in a careless manner, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Kosin Drive, about a quarter-mile south of Highway W in the town of Freedom.

Nelson, with passenger Erin Butler, 26, North Freedom, were going north on Kosin Drive when the ATV failed to stay on a curve and struck a bridge.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Butler was then taken to UW Hospital in Madison with possible serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the North Freedom Fire Department and the Reedsburg EMS.

