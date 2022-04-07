Attorneys seek to stop livestream of county's second double homicide trial of 2022

After viewers nationwide logged on to the livestream of a gruesome double homicide trial in January, both defense attorneys and prosecutors are asking a judge to ban the livestreaming of another such trial in May.

Attorneys for Khari Sanford — charged with the execution-style slaying of his former girlfriend's parents in March 2020 — argue that livestreaming their client's trial could taint the jury, affect witness testimony and ultimately deprive Sanford of a fair trial.

"The nature of the charges here are abnormally salacious," Sanford attorney Crystal Vera writes in a March 1 motion. "The American public is notoriously shameless in its acute interest in the details of violent crime and in homicide in particular."

Jurors are routinely told not to discuss the case they're hearing outside the courtroom or to consume news about it — tasks made that much more difficult when the trial is made available in real time to people around the world, Vera points out.

She also said witnesses might be reluctant to testify if they know thousands of people will be watching and the jury could feel pressured to convict even if the state doesn't prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The fact that there is a single suspect being tried for the crimes charged creates immense bias amongst the public to assume that simply because Mr. Sanford is charged, he must be convicted," Vera writes, and jurors could "face personal judgement from their loved ones if they fail to convict him."

The defense's motion comes after the week-and-a-half trial of Chandler Halderson in January. He was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents, then trying to burn their body parts in the family fireplace before dumping them around southern Wisconsin — and then concocting a story to cover up the crimes.

Local television stations and national outlets Court TV and the Law & Crime Network were allowed to livestream most of that trial, with the Law & Crime Network at one point broadcasting images of Halderson's father's severed torso, which drew a rebuke from defense attorneys.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown backed the defense's motion in the Sanford case in a Tuesday letter to Circuit Judge Ellen Berz in which he called livestreaming the case "judicial voyeurism" that "promotes conspiracy theories, stalkers and self-promotion."

He said that in the Halderson case, female witnesses and attorneys in particular were subject to vulgar criticism online, while those who appeared nervous or couldn't recall an answer were tarred as liars or co-conspirators in the killings.

An attorney for Madison ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates and the industry group Radio Television Digital News Association has asked to weigh in on the defense motion. Berz on Thursday set an April 15 deadline for that and an April 29 deadline for the state and the defense's responses. Sanford's attorneys are asking that if Berz allows livestreaming, the jury be sequestered and barred from consuming news media or using electronic devices.

Prosecutors believe Sanford and co-defendant Ali'jah Larrue, both 20, kidnapped Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, from their Near West Side Madison home in late March 2020, then took them to the UW Arboretum where Sanford shot them both.

Sanford had been dating one of the couple's three children, Miriam Potter Carre, and at the time was living with Potter Carre at an Airbnb rented for the couple by the victims and using a minivan the victims had lent their daughter, according to a criminal complaint in the case. Prosecutors allege Sanford and Potter Carre were not getting along with Potter Carre's parents.

Larrue pleaded guilty to lesser, felony murder charges in May 2021 and is expected to testify at Sanford's trial, which is scheduled to begin May 16 and last two weeks.

