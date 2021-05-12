Attorneys ask to withdraw from double homicide case, client doesn't agree

The attorneys for a man charged with shooting to death the parents of the man's girlfriend have asked a judge to let them withdraw from the case, citing an attorney-client relationship that is "irreparably broken."
Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz on Tuesday that they want to withdraw from representing Khari O. Sanford, 19, of Madison. Sanford is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting deaths last year of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.
But Sanford said at a status conference Tuesday, when asked by Berz, that he does not want Martinez and Meyer-O'Day to stop representing him.
"Well, that's something," Berz responded.
Martinez declined to provide any details to Berz about the reason for the rift, citing attorney-client privilege, but Berz said she needed some explanation, even a vague reason, and Martinez agreed to provide it in a written motion.
Martinez and Meyer-O'Day submitted their written motion on Wednesday, but wrote they did not believe it would be appropriate to provide a more specific justification for their request to withdraw, given that Berz would continue to preside over Sanford's case.
They said continuing to represent Sanford "would constitute a concurrent conflict of interest" as defined in state Supreme Court rules, and don't believe the conflict is one their client can waive.
Martinez and Meyer-O'Day proposed to disclose the reason for their withdrawal to an "otherwise uninvolved judge" who would determine whether good cause exists for their withdrawal. That judge would provide his or her decision to Berz, without sharing the information that was provided as justification.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Friday.
Prosecutors charge that Sanford fired the shots that killed Potter and Carre. They were found by a jogger on March 30, 2020, in the UW Arboretum. Potter died later at a hospital, while Carre was dead at the scene.
Investigators determined they had been shot at close range.
A co-defendant, Ali'jah Larrue, 19, is scheduled to enter a guilty or no contest plea under a yet-to-be-announced plea agreement on May 25. He is also expected to provide information to prosecutors as part of the deal.
A trial for Sanford is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4, though Martinez said at a status conference last month that a trial may not be necessary because of ongoing discussions with prosecutors.
Any attorney who takes over representation of Sanford would have a voluminous file to review, and without a swift decision on his attorneys' motion to withdraw, it could imperil the trial dates now set, Assistant District Attorney William Brown said at Tuesday's status conference.