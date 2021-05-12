Attorneys ask to withdraw from double homicide case, client doesn't agree

The attorneys for a man charged with shooting to death the parents of the man's girlfriend have asked a judge to let them withdraw from the case, citing an attorney-client relationship that is "irreparably broken."

Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz on Tuesday that they want to withdraw from representing Khari O. Sanford, 19, of Madison. Sanford is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting deaths last year of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.

But Sanford said at a status conference Tuesday, when asked by Berz, that he does not want Martinez and Meyer-O'Day to stop representing him.

"Well, that's something," Berz responded.

Martinez declined to provide any details to Berz about the reason for the rift, citing attorney-client privilege, but Berz said she needed some explanation, even a vague reason, and Martinez agreed to provide it in a written motion.

Martinez and Meyer-O'Day submitted their written motion on Wednesday, but wrote they did not believe it would be appropriate to provide a more specific justification for their request to withdraw, given that Berz would continue to preside over Sanford's case.