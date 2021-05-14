Attorneys allowed to withdraw from double homicide case, new counsel to be appointed

The attorneys for a man accused of shooting a Madison doctor and her husband to death last year were allowed to withdraw from the man's case after a brief hearing Friday.

Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that a conflict had come up in their representation of Khari O. Sanford, 19, of Madison, who is accused in the March 30, 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.

The couple was found in the UW-Madison Arboretum the next morning by a jogger. Sanford was the boyfriend of the couple's daughter. A criminal complaint detailed tensions that had arisen in the Potter-Carre household between Sanford, the couple's daughter and the couple.

At a hearing Friday, Martinez told Berz the conflict was not due to the attorneys' representation of another client, but instead due to something Sanford did or said, which Martinez and Meyer-O'Day did not specify. Meyer-O'Day said a second reason had also arisen for withdrawal from the case -- Sanford had filed a complaint against his attorneys with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.

Those complaints are confidential unless acted upon by a referee or the state Supreme Court.